VIDEO: I-75 chase ends with stolen truck pinned against guardrail

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A high-speed chase involving a stolen box truck spanned multiple counties before ending in an arrest on Interstate 75, according to authorities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The chase began when Bibb County deputies spotted a stolen yellow box truck near Pio Nono Avenue and Rocky Creek Road. Authorities say the driver refused to stop, instead speeding onto I-75 and driving recklessly, weaving through traffic and trying to ram several law enforcement vehicles.

The chase continued into Monroe County, where officials say multiple attempts to stop the truck, including the use of spike strips and PIT maneuvers, were unsuccessful, even as the truck sustained significant damage.

TRENDING STORIES:

With assistance from the Georgia State Patrol, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement unit, deputies were eventually able to stop the truck on I-75 near Rumble Road. Authorities say the vehicle was disabled and pinned against a guardrail, bringing the chase to an end.

The driver, identified as Darryl Leon Singletary of Warner Robins, was arrested after reportedly refusing commands from deputies. Officials say he was armed with a knife at the time of his arrest.

Singletary was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and is facing multiple charges.

Despite damage to several patrol vehicles, officials say no deputies or civilians were injured.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group