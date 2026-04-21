‘This kind of nonsense ends today:’ Multiple people shot at block party in south Georgia

McRAE-HELENA, Ga. — Authorities in south Georgia are investigating a shooting that left multiple people injured following what police describe as an unauthorized block party.

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In a statement released by the McRae-Helena Police Department, officials said the Saturday night gathering turned violent, resulting in what they called a “tragic and unacceptable incident” involving several victims.

Police have not released the number of people shot or the extent of their injuries.

As of now, one person is in custody, and authorities say more arrests are expected in the coming days as they work to identify everyone involved. The person’s age and identity were not released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the case.

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Officials made it clear they intend to crack down on similar gatherings.

“The McRae-Helena Police Department will not tolerate reckless behavior, violence, or unauthorized gatherings that put lives at risk. This kind of nonsense ends today,” the department said in its statement.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Eastman Office or the McRae-Helena Police Department.

“We are committed to holding every person involved accountable and ensuring the safety of our community,” the department said.

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