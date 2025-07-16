‘Suit up in full safety gear:’ 2 charged after dozens of cats found living in deplorable conditions

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia animal officers say they had to suit up in full hazmat gear after discovering dozens of cats living in horrible conditions.

On Monday, Catoosa County deputies arrested Valerie Jo Lindon and Brent Clifford Petty.

This is after a concerned citizen called Catoosa County Animal Control after multiple cats, some appearing emaciated, were outside the Saunders Road home.

When officers arrived, they found dozens of cats and kittens, some of which were dead, in 'qualid’ living conditions inside and outside of the home.

According to officials, Catoosa County Planning and Zoning representatives condemned the home due to the cluttered and unsanitary conditions that they say are unfit for human habitation.

"We had to suit up in full safety gear inside the home, with hazmat suits, respirators, boots, and gloves because of the horrible conditions inside,” said Catoosa County Animal Control Senior Officer Samuel Stephenson. “The house is full of trash, feces, urine, and a heavy odor of ammonia.” “We asked Mr. Petty if there was any food for the animals, but we could not find anything inside other than empty food bags, and an unopened bag of food in a vehicle outside.”

Animal Control Officer Matthew Trusley said, “A human shouldn’t even be living in those conditions.”

Some of the cats and kittens were taken to the Animal Shelter, and officers went back to the home to remove more cats.

Unfortunately, the recovered cats and kittens were euthanized because of their extremely poor physical condition, authorities said.

The pair has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. They were taken to the Catoosa County Jail and are awaiting a court hearing.

Anyone who knows about animals living in abusive, cruel, or unsanitary conditions can call Catoosa County Animal Control at 706-935-2454. Officers also say that if someone is overwhelmed by unsanitary or hoarding living conditions, with animals that they cannot properly care for, then they can work with other county agencies to help them.

