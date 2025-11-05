South Georgia man charged with molestation, attempt to commit rape

MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Moultrie man has been arrested and charged with three counts of child molestation and one count of criminal attempt to commit rape.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the investigation into child molestation allegations on Thursday.

The offenses are reported to have occurred between March and August 2025 in Colquitt County, Georgia.

Investigators determined that Lee Roy Baillargeon, 33, knew the victim involved in the case.

He was arrested on Monday and booked into the Colquitt County Jail. The case remains active and ongoing.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the case to contact the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville, GA, at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

