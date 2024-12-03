South GA deputies warn residents not to fall for jury duty scheme, don’t send Bitcoin

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in south Georgia are warning residents not to fall for a jury duty scheme that demands victims pay fines they don’t actually owe using Bitcoin.

The Tift County Sheriff’s Office said some residents are receiving phone calls and texts stating that they missed jury duty and that a warrant for their arrest has been issued unless they pay a fine.

The scammers are using the names of actual Tift County deputies to fool the public.

The sheriff’s office wants the public to know that they do not call anyone who missed jury duty and they do not ask for a payment for missing jury duty.

Some residents receive flyers in the mail that show an arrest warrant and offer instructions on how to send them Bitcoin.

The flyers say they are from “Citizens Advocacy Group” and the number they are using to call people is 229-258-2813, though that number could change.

