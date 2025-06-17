Sheriff says despite any ‘DIY method TikTok cooked up,’ suspects will be caught for contraband drops

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Five people are facing charges after two separate cases involving attempted prison drops, deputies say.

On Saturday, around 2:30 a.m., Washington County deputies spotted a man dressed in long pants, a long-sleeved shirt and carrying a backpack on prison grounds.

Deputies said they saw the same man walking in a driveway next to the field where he was last seen.

When deputies asked the man where he was, he claimed he did not know and was “walking to figure it out.” When deputies asked him about the backpack, he said, “he found it while walking and decided to take it.”

The man, identified as 20-year-old Jabriuos Seals, of Sandersville, was arrested and charged with four counts of items prohibited by the warden, two counts of possession with intent to distribute and one count of trading with inmates.

“You’d think the message was loud and clear by now—but nope, some folks are still trying their luck with contraband drops at Washington State Prison," Sheriff Joel Cochran said.

Then on Sunday, around 11:15 p.m., deputies were patrolling the area of Davisboro when they noticed a vehicle make a traffic violation. Deputies pulled the car over on Highway 24, right outside of Davisboro.

Deputies said when they approached the car, they found evidence of a prison drop.

The sheriff’s office said that after further investigation, they found four people in the vehicle with more contraband.

Those arrested and charged are Jordan Person, 24, Kasaevioun Little, Tyron Jones, 20, and Kyndra Lundy, 25, all from Macon.

They are charged with the following:

One count of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug

One count of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug

Four counts of items prohibited by the warden

One count of trading with inmates

“No matter how they try to pull it off—by land, by air, or by whatever DIY method TikTok cooked up—we’re one step ahead. Our team at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, alongside the Georgia Department of Corrections, isn’t just watching. We’re waiting," Cochran said. “Every drop attempt is a crime, and we treat it like one. To the would-be smugglers: if you’re looking for a one-way trip to prison, congratulations—you’re on the right track."

