School janitor accused of distributing marijuana out of southeast Georgia home

AMBROSE, Ga. — A Georgia school janitor is facing charges after allegedly distributing marijuana.

Last Wednesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Broxton Police Department conducted a search warrant at a home in Ambrose, Georgia.

The homeowner, Andrew Jowers, 47, of Ambrose was identified as a suspect in the drug investigation.

During the search, GBI agents said they found a felony amount of marijuana at Jowers’ home.

The Coffee County Board of Education Police Department arrested Jowers at Ambrose Elementary School. Jowers worked as a janitor at the school.

The 47-year-old is charged with the distribution of marijuana and the use of a telecommunication facility in committing or facilitating the commission of a criminal act.

