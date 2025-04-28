Richmond Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns death of retired deputy

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of a retired lieutenant.

Lieutenant Jackey Klaus began his career with the Augusta Police Department in 1978.

He served as a motors officer with Augusta police and transferred to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in 1996.

After 33 years of service to the citizens of Augusta and Richmond County, Klaus retired on March 18, 2011.

The department did not provide details on his death.

