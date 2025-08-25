Regents’ Scholarship Gala raises more than $4.5M for new DREAMS Scholarship Program

ATLANTA — The University System of Georgia Foundation raised over $4.5 million during its 21st annual Regents’ Scholarship Gala to expand need-based scholarships for students across the state.

The gala was held this past weekend, the University System of Georgia announced Monday. The funds raised from these sponsors are aimed at bridging financial aid gaps and opening new opportunities for students.

“Georgia’s new DREAMS Scholarship Program offers more than just financial support — it represents an investment in our students, communities and future,” University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue said.

The evening also celebrated leadership and dedication at the highest levels, with former Board of Regents Chairman Don Waters receiving the foundation’s top honor, the Elridge McMillan Lifetime Achievement Award. This award recognizes extraordinary service to the University System of Georgia and was presented before an audience of donors, legislators, students, Regents and USG presidents.

The foundation launched the new DREAMS Scholarship to bridge financial aid gaps and open new opportunities for students. The inaugural scholarship was awarded to Giuli Capparelli Sanabria, a junior majoring in biology at Georgia Tech.

The DREAMS Scholarship is designed to complement the HOPE Scholarship’s merit-based, tuition-only support and can be applied to any essential college expense for undergraduate students who demonstrate financial need after all other aid has been applied. Funded in part with $2 million in seed money from Truist Charitable Fund, DREAMS will enable eligible students to receive up to $3,000 annually, reducing their financial burden and enhancing their likelihood of academic success.

During the gala, Perdue and Chick-fil-A chairman Dan T. Cathy presented the Elridge McMillan Lifetime Achievement Award to Don Waters for his extraordinary leadership, dedication to public service, and support of USG students and faculty.

The foundation recognized several individuals for their dedicated service and support to USG institutions, including recipients of the Regents’ Hall of Fame Alumni and Distinguished Friends Award and the Felton Jenkins Jr. Hall of Fame Faculty Award.

The Regents’ Hall of Fame Alumni and Distinguished Friends Award was presented to the following outstanding alumni and friends for their dedicated service and support to a USG institution:

Robert W. Hagan, nominated by Valdosta State University

Dr. and Mrs. Alonzo Earl Jones, Sr., nominated by Fort Valley State University

Deborrah Layman, nominated by Augusta University

Sanford and Barbara Orkin, nominated by the University of Georgia

John D. Stephens, nominated by Georgia Gwinnett College

Kurt Stuenkel, nominated by Georgia Highlands College

Skip Vaughan, nominated by Atlanta Metropolitan State College

The prestigious Felton Jenkins Jr. Hall of Fame Faculty Award teaching award recognizes faculty’s essential contributions to their schools and fields of study and their strong commitment to teaching and student success. The awardees were:

Jehan El-Jourbagy, Georgia College and State University, Business Law

Dr. Sarah Shannon, University of Georgia, Criminal Justice

Shanika Wright Turner, Georgia Highlands College, Business Administration

Two faculty members were honored with the Regents’ Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Awards:

Dr. Jiyoon Jung, Valdosta State University, Instructional Technology

Dr. Shainaz Landge, Georgia Southern University, Biochemistry, Chemistry & Physics

One faculty member was awarded the Regents’ Teaching Excellence Award for Online Teaching:

Dr. Trina Fortner Wood, University of West Georgia, Special Education

