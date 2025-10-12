Plane crashes in wooded area near Georgia highway

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were injured after a plane crashed Friday night, the sheriff’s office said.

Around 9:25 p.m., Washington County emergency responders, including deputies, firefighters, and EMS personnel, responded to reports of a possible small plane crash.

The sheriff’s office said one of the individuals on board called 911 and stated their plane had gone down in a wooded area near Highway 68 and Highway 540.

Deputies said the two individuals were found using drones and coordinated ground efforts behind the Limestone Plant.

Sheriff Joel Cochran praised the teamwork of all involved, stating, “Teamwork is essential in situations like this, and last night was a clear example of what can be accomplished when we work together.”

Both individuals onboard the plane were evaluated by EMS and found to have only minor injuries, officials said.

The FAA has been notified and will be handling the investigation into the incident.

