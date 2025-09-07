Over $200K worth of drugs, 30 guns seized during GA multi-agency operation

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office has seized dozens of guns and a significant amount of illegal drugs in a recent operation aimed at dismantling local drug trafficking organizations.

The operation, conducted over 30 days, involved the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Collaborative Intelligence Group, Special Operations Unit, Patrol Bureau, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Muscogee County authorities said they confiscated the following :

30.8 pounds of marijuana, estimated street value of $139,706

1.1 pounds of methamphetamine, estimated street value of $51,000

208 grams of amphetamine, estimated street value of $6,024

101 oxycodone pills, estimated street value of $2,020

80 Xanax pills, estimated street value of $1,600

31 grams of cocaine, estimated street value of $3,100

9 grams of ecstasy, estimated street value of $240

The MCSO said the drugs had a total estimated street value of $203,690.

In addition to the drugs and firearms, authorities seized $21,144.63 in cash and have two vehicles pending seizure.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office executed several search warrants during the operation, which led to multiple arrests.

“We want the criminals to know we are still coming. We are not backing down until we can make Muscogee County a safer place to work and live,” stated the Sheriff’s Office.

