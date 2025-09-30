Outdoor burning restrictions lifted Wednesday in 54 north GA counties

GEORGIA — Outdoor burning restrictions in 54 northern Georgia counties will be lifted on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, as announced by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.

The restrictions, in place from May 1 to September 30, aim to control emission-related ozone levels that may rise during the summer months.

“Air quality is better for burning in fall,” said Georgia Forestry Commission Director Johnny Sabo.

The 54 counties affected by the lifting of the burn ban include Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Columbia, Coweta, Crawford, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Lumpkin, Madison, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Richmond, Rockdale, Spalding, Troup, Twiggs, Upson, Walker, and Walton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GFC Protection Chief Thomas Barrett emphasized the importance of following safety rules when burning, noting that debris burning that gets out of control is the leading cause of wildfires.

Georgia law requires certain safety precautions regarding fires, such as setting spacing distances between fires and woodlands and structures, adhering to burn times from sunrise to sunset, ensuring burner attendance at the fire, and taking reasonable precautions such as weather awareness and having suppression tools ready.

Full details, including video tutorials in English and Spanish, can be found at GaTrees.org/burn-permits-and-notifications/.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group