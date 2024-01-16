Officials prep for hazardous weather in Fannin County

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — Emergency management officials in Fannin County say they are keeping a close eye on the forecast so they can be prepared for any hazardous conditions.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was live in Blue Ridge on Monday where he spoke with tourists who were hoping to see some snow.

The county is under a Winter Storm Warning.

Jaison Peraza and his family are visiting Blue Ridge from Florida.

They decided to extend their trip in hopes of seeing snow.

“Bring it on! Yeah, bring it on. We’ve got some extra wood and we are ready to go,” Peraza said.

There were no signs of snow on Monday afternoon, but county officials are ready for anything.

“We are just waiting to see what happens and if things get bad we will open up our EOC and call in some additional resources and personnel,” Fannin County spokesperson Robert Poole said.

Usually, downtown Blue Ridge would host big crowds, especially after a holiday weekend.

But things were quiet on Monday.

“A lot of people have left because it’s not great weather to walk around in,” Libby Welch, who works at a business downtown, said.

Seiden did spot some sleet Monday afternoon, but nothing like some tourists were hoping for.

“Yeah, we are trying to get some snow. He’s never seen snow,” Peraza said about his son.

