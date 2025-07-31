Off-duty Georgia firefighter saves choking baby

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A southeast Georgia firefighter is being praised for saving a choking baby, the department announced Thursday.

Effingham County Firefighter Woodcock was off-duty on Monday when he heard a dispatch call for a nearby emergency.

He quickly learned the call involved a 6-month-old baby who was choking.

Woodcock sprang into action, arriving within minutes, before using the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the item and help the baby, the department said.

Other first responders arrived to assist the child, who has since made a full recovery, according to Effingham County Fire Rescue.

The baby’s identity was not released.

