Missing woman last seen over a month ago in eastern GA

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — A missing woman was last seen last month in eastern Georgia.

Jessica Mechelle Tice, 37, was last seen on Wednesday, July 17 on the 3800 block of Karleen Road in Hephzibah, Georgia.

She has tattoos of stars behind her right ear and Chinese letters or symbols on both sides of her neck.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She may have dyed her hair red or pink.

She is five feet and three inches tall and weighs about 135 lbs.

If you have information about her, please call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Several students injured after DeKalb County school bus crashes into ditch

©2024 Cox Media Group