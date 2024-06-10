Milledgeville man murdered in 1988, GBI looking to solve cold case

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking for the person who killed a Milledgeville man in the late 80′s.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, 1988, Edward Gholson, 78, was found dead in his home on North Jefferson Street.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

The last time he was seen alive was that morning at a restaurant in town.

He was found dead at his home at about 1 p.m. by an insurance agent.

If you have any information about his death, please call the GBI tip line at 800-597-8477.

