Man stole $80K ‘iced out’ watch from Augusta Mall jeweler, sheriff’s office says

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who stole an expensive diamond-covered watch from a jewelry store in the Augusta Mall.

On Sunday, Jan. 7, deputies received a call from the manager of SB Jewelers & Custom Design about the theft.

The manager said an employee removed an Audemars Piguet “iced out” watch from a display case so a man could try it on.

Once the employee placed the watch on the man’s wrist, the manager said he turned and ran out of the store.

The store valued the watch at $80,000.

Mall security told store management they would attempt to review their camera footage and trace the suspect to a car.

If you recognize the suspect you are urged to contact Sgt. Tom Johnson at 706-821-1795 or any on-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Reference case # 24-004036.

