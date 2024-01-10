Student at Douglas County middle school has died, district confirms

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The Douglasville community is mourning the loss of a middle school student.

Factory Shoals Middle School principal Raymond Leonard sent a letter to parents Tuesday announcing the death of a student, who was not identified.

“Our shining Knight was a loved part of our family,” Leonard wrote. “While on campus, he was a blessing to his classmates, school staff and community. As a valued member of our Knight family, eh had a beautiful, promising future ahead of him.”

Leonard wrote that the Douglas County Schools System’s crisis response team is at the school to provide counseling and will be there for the rest of the week.

Leonard did not say how the student died or what grade he was in.

