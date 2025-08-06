Man says he tried to break into GA high school to use the phone after being fired from job

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing charges after attempting to break into a Georgia high school post-dismall on Monday.

Authorities said, Dep. Blake McClure of the Campus Law Enforcement spotted a man, identified as Pedro Nicholas-Pedro, trying to pull on doors at the school.

Nicholas-Pedro ran away but was caught and arrested shortly after, according to the sheriff’s office.

The PCSO said Nicholas-Pedro had been working construction near the school but was terminated from his job earlier that day.

He claimed he was trying to enter the school to use the phone to call for a ride.

Nicholas-Pedro was charged with loitering and prowling, as well as obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Officials said he was unarmed during the incident. The PCSO said federal immigration authorities have been notified of his arrest.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

