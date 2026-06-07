MARTA schedules impacted by construction, shutdowns on I-285

ATLANTA — With construction and closures the norm for Interstate 285 this weekend, and more weekends to come, MARTA says the rail, bus and MARTA Mobility services will remain impacted.

According to the transit agency, schedules are impacted until early Monday morning, meaning for MARTA riders, Sunday is still operating on a limited schedule.

The agency said all rail lines are operating on 20-minute, single track schedules through 5 a.m. on Monday.

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How will MARTA Mobility be impacted?

MARTA said multiple bus routes are also impacted by the I-285 closures for construction, and MARTA Mobility is significantly impacted.

"The service is by appointment only and offers curb to curb service for eligible customers. Mobility vans do not operate on a fixed route and service will be delayed by increased traffic on surface streets," MARTA said in a statement.

The agency listed the following bus routes as directly impacted, but noted the whole bus system would be affected as well, due to traffic delays.

While rail services will not be directly affected other than the change to 20-minute schedules, MARTA said riders should plan for more time when going to or leaving stations due to the traffic changes.

What bus routes will see delays from traffic?

MARTA said the following routes are affected Sunday:

Route 2 – Ponce De Leon, Donald Lee Hollowell

Route 3 – King Memorial Station, H.E. Holmes Station

Route 5 – Piedmont Road, Sandy Springs

Route 14 – Bland Town/Hightower Road

Route 26 – James Jackson Pkwy, Perry Boulevard

Route 42 – McDaniel Street/Pryor Road

Route 51 – Joseph E. Boone, Ralph McGill

Route 52 – Marietta Road

Route 66 – Brownlee Road, Harbin Road

Route 71 – Cascade Road

Route 73 – Fulton Industrial

Route 83 – Campbellton Road

Route 84 – Camp Creek

Route 96 – Dogwood Drive/Virginia Avenue

Route 115 – Kensington Sta. Stone Crest Mall

Route 116 – Redan Road

Route 117 – Stone Mountain, Panola Road

Route 120 – E. Ponce De Leon

Route 165 – Fairburn Road/Camp Creek Pkwy

Route 178 – Mt. Zion Road

Route 184 – Camp Creek

Route 191 – Riverdale/ ATL International Terminal

Route 194 – Conley Road/ Mount Zion

MARTA Reach Zone 304

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