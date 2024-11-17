Man learns his fate after being caught throwing contraband over GA prison fence

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man was found guilty of crossing guard lines with drugs.

The conviction stems from an investigation that began on May 29, 2023, at Baldwin State Prison. According to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office, Rashad Lamont Blackwell was spotted on surveillance video throwing items over the prison fence.

Georgia Department of Corrections employees confronted and arrested Blackwell. Investigators later learned that Blackwell threw over the fence 128 grams of methamphetamine, cellphones, and tobacco.

The DA said Blackwell drove to Baldwin County from the metro Atlanta area on the night of the incident.

On Nov. 5, a Balwind County jury convicted Blackwell of trafficking methamphetamine, crossing guard lines with drugs, and two counts of furnishing prohibited items to inmates. He was sentenced to 49 years in prison.

“We appreciate our criminal justice partners who continually support our efforts in keeping contraband out of the hands of offenders,” the Georgia Department of Corrections said.

