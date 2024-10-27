Man found dead near southwest GA motel. GBI arrests suspect, charges with murder

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they arrested a man involved in a homicide that occurred in Lee County.
Collier King, 27, of Leesburg was arrested on Thursday after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist in their investigation.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
King is charged with aggravated assault, felony murder, malice murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.
GBI officials say on Thursday, LCSO deputies responded to the FairFax Motel in Leesburg, Lee County, Georgia, where they found Benjamin Musselwhite, 51, of Cordele, Georgia, dead.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman vanishes after going to Walmart in north Georgia
- Tamla Horsford fell to her death after a GA slumber party, but her friend thinks it was no accident
- ‘It’s been a tough situation’: Father of missing 20-year-old Conyers woman pleads for help
King was identified as a suspect and was arrested and booked into the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Jail.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group