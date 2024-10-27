Man found dead near southwest GA motel. GBI arrests suspect, charges with murder

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they arrested a man involved in a homicide that occurred in Lee County.

Collier King, 27, of Leesburg was arrested on Thursday after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to assist in their investigation.

King is charged with aggravated assault, felony murder, malice murder, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

GBI officials say on Thursday, LCSO deputies responded to the FairFax Motel in Leesburg, Lee County, Georgia, where they found Benjamin Musselwhite, 51, of Cordele, Georgia, dead.

King was identified as a suspect and was arrested and booked into the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

