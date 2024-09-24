Man dies after being hit by forklift at GA chicken house

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating after a man died at a Georgia farm.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Monday, just after 7 a.m., Monroe County deputies were called to a farm on Rumble Road in Forsyth for a medical call.
Gary Patterson, 68, of Fairmount was killed in what authorities are calling a workplace accident.
The sheriff’s office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News, that Patterson was hit with a forklift at a chicken house, located on the farm.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Man formed a fake football team, promised them a full season. But none of it was real
- Invitation Homes reaches settlement for $48 million over deceptive practices, junk fees
- Recall alert: Lactaid milk recalled because of trace amounts of undeclared almond
At this time, foul play is not suspected, but the case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the Monroe Couunty Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group