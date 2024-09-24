Man dies after being hit by forklift at GA chicken house

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating after a man died at a Georgia farm.

On Monday, just after 7 a.m., Monroe County deputies were called to a farm on Rumble Road in Forsyth for a medical call.

Gary Patterson, 68, of Fairmount was killed in what authorities are calling a workplace accident.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News, that Patterson was hit with a forklift at a chicken house, located on the farm.

At this time, foul play is not suspected, but the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Monroe Couunty Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010.

