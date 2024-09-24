Man formed a fake football team, promised them a full season. But none of it was real

JASPER COUNTY, SC — A man is accused of running a fake football team and swindling several victims out of thousands of dollars.

According to Jasper County, SC deputies, Nathaniel Drayton, 37, of Ridgeland, convinced multiple victims to drive to join a post-grad football team called the Hardeeville Vikings.

Officials said he falsely claimed the team as his own.

Ridgeland allegedly took the victims’ money, promising them housing, meals, practice facilities and a full season of football games.

But none of the services happened, the JCSO said.

Authorities said Ridgeland booked the victims’ hotel rooms and had them stay several days, accumulating a $23,000 debt.

Drayton was later arrested and charged with two counts of fraud/defrauding a hotel, boarding house or restaurant and six counts of breach of trust/obtaining signature or property under false pretenses.

Anyone with information about this case can call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 843-726-7777.

