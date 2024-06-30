Man dies after allegedly robbing store, driving U-Haul towards deputies, GSP during chase

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man died.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Thursday night, just before 10 p.m., Bulloch County 911 was notified about a possible armed robbery at the Marathon gas station on Highway 80 in Statesboro.

The suspect was described as a man driving a U-Haul truck. Bulloch County deputies spotted a U-Haul matching the description and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

According to the GBI, the man refused to stop and deputies began to chase him.

TRENDING STORIES:

Georgia State Patrol troopers were called to help deputies in the chase, which traveled through Statesboro and into Bulloch County.

Authorities said deputies and troopers made several attempts to stop the driver including using stop sticks and the PIT maneuver.

Troopers executed a PIT Maneuver on the U-Haul, which resulted in the truck leaving the road on Hwy 301 at Brooks Hendrix Road and hitting a power pole before coming to a stop in the woods.

The GBI said deputies and troopers approached the truck and gave verbal commands for the man to get out of the truck. However, the man drove the truck toward the deputies. Several deputies and a trooper fired at the man, officials said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler for an autopsy.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. The man’s age and identity are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Thieves steal from fireworks stand in Douglas County benefitting veterans Douglasville Police are looking for thieves who targeted a firework stand that benefits local veterans.





©2024 Cox Media Group