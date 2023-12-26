At least 14 people killed on Georgia’s roadways over Christmas weekend, GSP says

At least 14 people have been killed on Georgia’s roads and interstates during the 78-hour-long Christmas holiday travel period, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

The department, which oversees Georgia State Patrol (GSP), posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, 14 people had died.

According to the GSP X feed, deadly crashes happened in Albany, Newnan, Dublin, Waycross, Hinesville, Grovetown, Colquitt, and Atlanta - as well as in Cherokee, Cobb, and Paulding counties.

GSP defines the Christmas holiday travel period as beginning on Friday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. and ending on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 11:59 p.m.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, GSP investigated 12 fatal crashes and local law enforcement agencies investigated six fatal crashes totaling 23 deaths across Georgia.

In addition to heavier traffic, the end of the year is when troopers and officers see an increase in the number of impaired drivers on Georgia’s roads.

“Do not drive impaired or distracted and please be patient as you travel,” Colonel Hitchens, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety said. “Always have a plan to have a sober driver to help make our roads safer for everyone. With multiple rideshare options available, there is no excuse for someone to drink and drive. If you are caught driving impaired, you will be arrested.”

The New Year’s holiday travel period begins Friday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. and ends Monday, Jan. 2 at 11:59 p.m.

