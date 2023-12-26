Atlanta

Travelers Beware: Atlanta airport sees delays, long wait times the day after Christmas

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Long lines at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Atlanta-Hartsfield Jackson is jam-packed on Tuesday as people conclude their Christmas travel.

Hartsfield says it has nearly 90,000 passengers making their way through the airport on Tuesday and several factors are leading to delays.

According to a spokesperson, there were “an unusual number of employees who called in sick this morning.”

Airport officials also said blizzard warnings lead to flight cancellations yesterday, and some of those flights were rescheduled to Tuesday.

There are also long lines at check-in counters.


[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The airport listed TSA wait times as more than an hour at the main checkpoint as of Tuesday morning and shorter wait times at the north, lower north and south checkpoints.

But some travelers complained on social media that it was taking more than an hour just to check a bag and that security wait times were longer than listed on the airport’s website.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to several travelers who said they had been rerouted from one security checkpoint to another.

TRENDING STORIES:


[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia congresswoman says she was 'SWATTED' on Christmas

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read