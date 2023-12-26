Travelers Beware: Atlanta airport sees delays, long wait times the day after Christmas

ATLANTA — Atlanta-Hartsfield Jackson is jam-packed on Tuesday as people conclude their Christmas travel.

Hartsfield says it has nearly 90,000 passengers making their way through the airport on Tuesday and several factors are leading to delays.

According to a spokesperson, there were “an unusual number of employees who called in sick this morning.”

Airport officials also said blizzard warnings lead to flight cancellations yesterday, and some of those flights were rescheduled to Tuesday.

There are also long lines at check-in counters.

With nearly 90,000 travelers passing through ATL today,



⏲️Arrive Early

🚗Find Parking https://t.co/zifLuO2HPQ

👮Security Wait Times https://t.co/QelEggQ7tO — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 26, 2023





The airport listed TSA wait times as more than an hour at the main checkpoint as of Tuesday morning and shorter wait times at the north, lower north and south checkpoints.

But some travelers complained on social media that it was taking more than an hour just to check a bag and that security wait times were longer than listed on the airport’s website.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to several travelers who said they had been rerouted from one security checkpoint to another.

We did our part - parked early and arrived early - Hartsfield , you’re not doing yours. We’ve been in the security line for 2 hours. Not even in the main security section yet. We’re going to miss our flight. This seems like your first rodeo. Seriously. — Catherine Harris (@Catheri93045454) December 26, 2023

Atlanta airport told someone it’s going to be an hour and a half to check, a bag.



An hour and a half, to check a bag. An hour and a half, to check a BAG!!



The security line is outside the domestic baggage claim by carousel five. — Sailor Goon ⭐️✨ (@Nsbamb1) December 26, 2023

