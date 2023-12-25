Georgia congresswoman says she was 'SWATTED' on Christmas

ROME, Ga. — Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) says her family was SWATTED at their home in Rome, Ga. on Christmas.

According to the congresswoman’s social media accounts, this is the “eighth time” she’s been SWATTED. Channel 2 Action News was unable to determine exactly how many times this has happened to Greene.

As previously reported, she was SWATTED in August 2022, multiple times.

The congresswoman also said it wasn’t the first time it’s happened on Christmas.

According to a Rome Police Departmant spokeswoman, “multiple calls were received through a crisis hotline in Rome, N.Y. as well as Rome, Ga. requesting emergency services,” early on Christmas morning. “The address claiming need for emergency assistance in Rome, Ga. pinged to that of Marjorie Taylor Greene, the U.S. House of Representatives member for Georgia’s 14th District.”

Kelly Madden, speaking for Rome police, said “A man in New York called the Georgia suicide hotline just before 11 a.m. Monday, claiming that he had shot his girlfriend at Greene’s home and was going to kill himself next.”

Police officials told Channel 2 Action News that while heading to the address, officers coordinated with the congresswoman’s security detail to make sure she was safe and that there was in fact no threat or emergency at her home.

Following the incident, Greene took to social media to thank police for their assistance.

“My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!” Greene’s post on social media said, in part.

SWATTING is when someone makes a prank call, sending police and/or SWAT teams to various places for false threats or claims, causing innocent people to potentially be placed in harms’ way. It’s an activity Channel 2 Action News has reported on in the past on several occasions.

