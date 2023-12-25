First-ever southern white rhino born at Zoo Atlanta on Christmas Eve

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta welcomed a special Christmas Eve delivery with the first southern white rhino ever born at Zoo Atlanta!

Kiazi, a southern white rhino, gave birth to a calf on Dec. 24.

Zoo officials say the calf appears to be healthy and strong.

Kiazi, 22, has given birth to two previous living babies at another organization before she moved to Zoo Atlanta.

According to Zoo Atlanta, white rhinos are among the animal kingdom’s longest pregnancies, averaging anywhere between 16 and 18 months.

And white rhino newborns are among the largest mammal babies born on land, weighing 100 to 150 pounds at birth.

Kiazi and her newborn are bonding behind the scenes and will move into the rhino habitat when the time is right.

Zoo Atlanta’s Animal Care and Veterinary Teams are closely monitoring the pair.

“The Zoo Atlanta family is beyond excited about the birth of Kiazi’s calf. This birth has been long-awaited news for many months. We have had many exciting developments in our rhino population over the past year,” said Raymond B. King, President and CEO. “If there is a special connection that our Members and guests can make with Kiazi and her calf, this is a connection that can translate to conservation action. All rhino species are currently in peril, and as stewards of this brand-new ambassador here in Atlanta, we also have a responsibility to do all we can to raise awareness of the status of wild rhinos.”

Only one other rhino calf, an eastern black rhino born in 2013, has been born at Zoo Atlanta in its 134-year history.

©2023 Cox Media Group