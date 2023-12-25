Georgia Confederate monument vandalized with pro-Palestinian messages

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Confederate memorial in a Savannah park was vandalized this weekend with pro-Palestine messages.

Savannah police told WJCL that the “The Civil War Memorial” statue was found Sunday afternoon with red spray paint across the bottom.

Each of the four sides of the monument had different phrases spray painted on, such as “Free Gaza,” “Free Palestine,” and “No Christmas in Bethlehem.”

The monument, erected by the Savannah Ladies Memorial Association in 1875, was to honor Savannah’s confederate dead, the city’s webpage said.

According to city officials, the memorial originally featured two statues but was changed in 1879 when officials enclosed the middle section and installed a Confederate soldier featured on the top.

Authorities have not identified the individuals responsible for the vandalism.

Savannah police told WJCL that when an arrest is made, the individuals will face vandalism charges that could rise to felony charges depending on the monetary amount of damage done.

