Person from Georgia wins $2 million in Christmas night Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — Although no one won the jackpot, someone in Georgia won $2 million in Monday’s Powerball drawing.

The lucky winner in Georgia won because they purchased the Power Play feature on the ticket.

The numbers drawn on Monday were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 with a Powerball 4.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Georgia Lottery to learn where the winning ticket was purchased.

The overall jackpot is now $685 million and the next drawing is on Wednesday.

It’s been more than two months since someone won the jackpot.

