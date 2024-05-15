No. Although it may stink to high heaven, a full litter box is not a reason to call 911

ATLANTA — “911, what’s your emergency?” While the smell may be filling your house, a full litter box is not a reason to call 911.

That is just the latest friendly reminder from the Atlanta Police Department that calling 911 is not only just for emergencies, but you could also be wasting valuable time for those people who have an actual emergency.

In a video posted to their Facebook page, APD shared a recent call from a man calling about the litter box situation.

“The cat got the house smelling bad, ma’am. And I’m saying something to her about it. She’s trying to burn incense in here and it’s not getting better. It’s getting worser, the smell,” the call said.

And while the call is funny, APD is reminding people not to “poo-poo” the seriousness of it. Atlanta’s executive director of E911 Desiree Arnold says the emergency line should only be called for life-or-death situations.

“When we have people who are having active seizures, when we have people who have been shot or stabbed, we have babies that have been impacted or some type of medical emergency, we can immediately respond to those calls because those calls take precedent over anything that’s not an emergency,” Arnold said.

This is not the first time that APD has had to remind people that 911 is only for emergencies. Last month they also posted a video about someone who called 911 to order hot wings.

Despite what some people may think, your late-night snack attack does not constitute an emergency.

Arnold says for any non-emergency issues, call 311.

