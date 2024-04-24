Atlanta

‘Umm...Can I order me some hot wings?:’ APD says someone called 911 for snack

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — When every second counts, Atlanta police say it is important to know when to call 911.

Recently, an Atlanta dispatcher received a call for hot wings.

“Umm, I’m on the street. I was wondering, can I order me some hot wings,” the caller asked.

“Hey, that’s not what 911 does, " the dispatcher responded.

“OK. Have a good day,” the callers said.

“You too,” the dispatcher said.

While APD admitted they do love a good wing fest, they want to remind citizens that 911 is for emergencies only.

“So, next time you’re craving some hot wings, remember: dial up your favorite restaurant, not 911. Let’s keep those emergency lines sizzling for the real deals,” the department wrote.

If you want to report a tip regarding a crime, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or submit a tip online.

Here’s a list of crimes you cannot report online and should call 911:

  • A crime that is in progress
  • A crime that is about to happen
  • Domestic violence
  • Fire
  • Injured person
  • Life and death situations
  • Medical emergencies
  • Missing person
  • Someone breaking into or entering your home or business
  • Stolen vehicle
  • Suspect who is still on the scene
  • Traffic accidents

Click here to learn what crimes can be reported online for the Atlanta Police Department.

