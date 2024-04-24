‘Umm...Can I order me some hot wings?:’ APD says someone called 911 for snack

ATLANTA — When every second counts, Atlanta police say it is important to know when to call 911.

Recently, an Atlanta dispatcher received a call for hot wings.

“Umm, I’m on the street. I was wondering, can I order me some hot wings,” the caller asked.

“Hey, that’s not what 911 does, " the dispatcher responded.

“OK. Have a good day,” the callers said.

“You too,” the dispatcher said.

While APD admitted they do love a good wing fest, they want to remind citizens that 911 is for emergencies only.

“So, next time you’re craving some hot wings, remember: dial up your favorite restaurant, not 911. Let’s keep those emergency lines sizzling for the real deals,” the department wrote.

If you want to report a tip regarding a crime, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or submit a tip online.

Here’s a list of crimes you cannot report online and should call 911:

A crime that is in progress

A crime that is about to happen

Domestic violence

Fire

Injured person

Life and death situations

Medical emergencies

Missing person

Someone breaking into or entering your home or business

Stolen vehicle

Suspect who is still on the scene

Traffic accidents

Click here to learn what crimes can be reported online for the Atlanta Police Department.

