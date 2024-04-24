‘Umm...Can I order me some hot wings?:’ APD says someone called 911 for snack

ATLANTA — When every second counts, Atlanta police say it is important to know when to call 911.
Recently, an Atlanta dispatcher received a call for hot wings.
“Umm, I’m on the street. I was wondering, can I order me some hot wings,” the caller asked.
“Hey, that’s not what 911 does, " the dispatcher responded.
“OK. Have a good day,” the callers said.
“You too,” the dispatcher said.
While APD admitted they do love a good wing fest, they want to remind citizens that 911 is for emergencies only.
“So, next time you’re craving some hot wings, remember: dial up your favorite restaurant, not 911. Let’s keep those emergency lines sizzling for the real deals,” the department wrote.
If you want to report a tip regarding a crime, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or submit a tip online.
Here’s a list of crimes you cannot report online and should call 911:
- A crime that is in progress
- A crime that is about to happen
- Domestic violence
- Fire
- Injured person
- Life and death situations
- Medical emergencies
- Missing person
- Someone breaking into or entering your home or business
- Stolen vehicle
- Suspect who is still on the scene
- Traffic accidents
Click here to learn what crimes can be reported online for the Atlanta Police Department.
