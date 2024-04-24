Bike argument, ‘spying’ through smoke detector led to DeKalb County murder, DA says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A neighbor’s dispute over a bicycle ends in a tragedy.

On Monday, a DeKalb County jury found Alphonso Watts, 53, guilty of shooting and killing Darryl Halden, 35. The murder stems from an incident that occurred on August 16, 2020.

DeKalb County police were called to an apartment complex on Friendly Heights Boulevard in unincorporated Decatur and found Halden lying near a dumpster.

Officers said Halden was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

DeKalb investigators said Watts was seen on surveillance video leaving the apartment building around 7:31 p.m. and seconds later, the same camera captured Halden as he walked out of the building carrying two bags of trash. Halden lived in the apartment above Watts.

Halden wasn’t seen again, but Watts was spotted leaving the dumpster area around 7:31 p.m., according to DeKalb officials.

Residents at the complex reportedly told investigators that Watts had been involved in a dispute with the victim because Halden had stored his bicycle in the hallway of the building.

According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston’s Office, residents told investigators that Watts believed Halden was spying on him through his smoke detector.

The DA’s office said Watts told DeKalb investigators during an interview, that he believed someone had been watching him through the smoke detectors in his ceiling.

On Monday, Watts was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Shondeana Morris sentenced Watts to serve life in prison plus 15 years.

