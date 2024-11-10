Lawyers, GA Attorney General’s Office inspect site of deadly dock gangway collapse on Sapelo Island

SAPELO ISLAND, Ga. — Attorney Ben Crump, along with another law firm and the Georgia Attorney General’s Office have inspected the site of the Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse that killed seven people on Oct. 19.

Two of those victims were from the metro Atlanta area.

The inspection is the first phase of a comprehensive investigation aiming to determine the causes behind the deadly collapse.

“Our priority is to get to the truth of what caused this tragic collapse and to ensure that justice is served for the families who have suffered unimaginable loss. Working alongside world-class structural engineers, geotechnical experts, and metallurgists, our legal teams are determined to uncover the factors that led to this devastating failure, which took place as the Gullah-Geeche community gathered for their cherished Culture Day celebration. We aim to hold accountable those responsible for this preventable disaster and advocate for changes that will protect communities from similar tragedies in the future.”

