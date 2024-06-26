Lawsuit against L’Oréal over hair relaxers will proceed, GA Court of Appeals rules

GEORGIA — The Georgia Court of Appeals will allow a lawsuit over hair relaxers to proceed.

Several Georgia women, including the plaintiff, Kiara Burroughs, are suing L’Oréal USA for negligence and fraud related to the use of hair relaxers.

The hair care company asked the courts to dismiss the complaint.

Earlier this year, the FDA proposed a ban on relaxer products containing formaldehyde.

The agency said it found a link between chemical straighteners and certain cancers.

