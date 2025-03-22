LaGrange man arrested after shooting, killing his twin brother, police say

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The LaGrange Police Department say they arrested a man Friday evening after they learned he shot and killed his twin brother.

Police say around 6:15 p.m. Friday evening, they responded to a residence at 216 Hearthstone Drive for an unknown medical call.

While it was unclear what they were being called to the home for, police say they believed someone was dead.

When they arrived, they found Kiian Hodnett dead from gunshot wounds.

As the investigation ensued, police determined Kiian was shot by his twin brother, Kiias Hodnett inside their home a short time before the call was made to 911.

Kiias was taken to the police station and was charged with malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Detective Shaw at 706-883-2620. Information can also be shared anonymously through Troup County CrimeStoppers by calling 706-812-1000.

