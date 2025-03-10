Home invasion under investigation by the GBI after two people were found shot

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, the Candler County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate a shooting that occurred in Metter.

GBI officials say at around 11:45 p.m. on March 6, the CCSO responded to the 100 block of Creekside Way to reports of a home invasion.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, where they were treated for their injuries. Both are listed in stable condition.

GBI officials say the case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Candler County Sheriff’s Office at 912-685-2568 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online here, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

