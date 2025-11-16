GSP trooper injured during crash on I-95

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia State Patrol trooper was involved in a crash on Interstate 95 southbound in Bryan County while trying to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to the department.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at 8:00 a.m. when the trooper, traveling in the left lane, was monitoring a vehicle approaching from behind.

As the vehicle took the exit, the trooper tried to move across lanes to initiate the stop, crossing in front of a tractor-trailer and resulting in a crash.

The trooper, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital for head injuries and was released later Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation, with a full review of the circumstances underway.

