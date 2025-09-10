Georgia’s tax collections see year-over-year increase in August

Georgia’s net tax collections for August 2025 reached $2.41 billion, marking a 3.2% increase compared to August 2024.

The increase in net tax collections for August was driven by gains in individual income tax and sales and use tax, while corporate income tax saw a decline. Year-to-date tax collections totaled $4.91 billion, a slight increase of 0.1% from the previous fiscal year.

Individual income tax collections for August amounted to nearly $1.16 billion, an increase of 1.8% from the previous year. This rise was influenced by a decrease in tax refunds issued and increases in withholding payments and return payments.

Sales and use tax collections saw a significant increase, totaling $1.66 billion, which was 5.3% higher than the previous fiscal year. The net sales and use tax increased by 8.2%, with adjusted distributions to local governments also rising.

Corporate income tax collections decreased to $39.8 million, down $4.5 million from last year. This decline was due to reduced estimated payments and other tax payments.

Motor fuel tax collections increased by 3.2%, while motor vehicle tag and title fee collections saw a decrease of 13.5%.

The disclosure comes amid debate of the state income tax’s future, with some lawmakers urging its elimination.

