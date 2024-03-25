Georgia man arrested over domestic dispute involving a gun, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of being involved in a domestic dispute involving a gun.
Deputies responded to the home on Sunday and located the man and the gun.
Deputies said they saw property belonging to a woman living at the home was damaged.
They arrested a man in connection with the disturbance and took him to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.
Deputies have not yet identified the suspect.
