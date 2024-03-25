Georgia man arrested over domestic dispute involving a gun, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man suspected of being involved in a domestic dispute involving a gun.

Deputies responded to the home on Sunday and located the man and the gun.

Deputies said they saw property belonging to a woman living at the home was damaged.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They arrested a man in connection with the disturbance and took him to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.

Deputies have not yet identified the suspect.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Package containing contraband sent to inmate found at Gwinnett County Jail

©2023 Cox Media Group