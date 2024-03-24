Former Ga. corrections officer who smuggled drugs into detention facility sentenced

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A former corrections officer who officials say smuggled drugs into the Chatham County Detention Center has been sentenced.

Chatham County court officials said former Chatham County corrections officer Georgette Bennett was sentenced to 20 years, including a mandatory six years of confinement followed by probation.

The investigation into Bennett’s illegal activity began in 2023.

According to court documents, Bennett smuggled methamphetamine into the detention facility along with Montez Wade, who is still under investigation.

Authorities did not specify if Wade was also employed at the detention facility.

“While we are disheartened by the actions of one individual, it is crucial to recognize that this event is not reflective of our collective values and dedication,” Chatham County Sheriff John T. Wilcher said. “Our focus remains steadfast on learning from this experience and implementing measures to prevent future occurrences,” stated Sheriff Wilcher.

