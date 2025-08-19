Georgia jailer accused of sneaking in contraband to inmates after just weeks on the job

BACON COUNTY, Ga. — A southeast Georgia jailer was arrested for allegedly providing contraband to inmates.

Jail officer Hernandez Robinson, 26, who had been employed with the Bacon County Sheriff’s Office for four weeks, was found to have brought in contraband following an internal investigation, according to officials.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated,” said Sheriff Andy Batten. “Mr. Robinson not only betrayed the trust of his fellow employees and the Sheriff’s Office, but he has committed a criminal act and must be held accountable.”

The Bacon County Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining the safety, integrity, and professionalism of the facility.

The case remains under investigation at this time.

