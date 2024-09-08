GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in northeast GA

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Clarkesville Police Department after an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening.

Clarkesville Police responded to the Cameron at Clarkesville Apartment Homes on Gabrels Drive in reference to a welfare check just after 6 p.m.

Several sheriff’s deputies with the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office also responded, where they were involved in an officer-involved shooting with an individual.

Multiple departments responded to the scene, including Cornelia, Baldwin, and Demorest police; Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Department of Natural Resources also assisted on-scene.

The condition of the suspect is unknown.

