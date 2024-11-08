GA woman stole victim’s identity and lump sum of money. Police are looking for her

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department is looking for a woman they say stole someone’s identity and money.
The department’s Property and Financial Crimes Unit say the woman used someone’s information with a fake ID and withdrew a large amount of cash.
It is unclear how much money she withdrew.
Anyone with the woman’s information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Edenfield via email here.
