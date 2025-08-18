GA sheriff’s office updates K9 policy after K9 dies in hot patrol car

DADE COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia sheriff’s office has updated its K9 policy after one of its own died in a hot car last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Dade County Sheriff’s Office says it’s keeping the promise of being fully transparent with a new policy after the tragic death of K9 Georgia.

The DCSO said K9 Georgia was left inside the kennel in her handler’s patrol car for an “unacceptable amount of time.”

Investigators say that while the deputy was inside the sheriff’s office, the air conditioner compressor in the patrol car malfunctioned. The patrol car’s heat alarm was also not working.

They say the heat index in Trenton that day was between 100 and 102 degrees.

TRENDING STORIES:

Last month, Sheriff Ray Cross said the sheriff’s office will change its policy to take K9 vehicles out of service if they are not in full working order. He added that K9s will no longer be left in cars for extended periods of time.

The updated policy went into effect on July 24.

As highlighted in the new policy, handlers should ensure the canines are routinely checked for any signs of illness, disease, or injury.

The policy also mentions that handlers need to ensure that all vehicle equipment related to canines is in good working order, which includes fans, cooling systems, and alarm systems.

Keeping with the promise of being fully transparent, here is our new K9 policy that took effect on 7/24/2025. While the... Posted by Dade County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 16, 2025

Any K9 handler who is found in violation of the new policy will face disciplinary action.

“We are doing everything we possibly can, to make sure this never happens again. We miss K9 Georgia dearly,” the sheriff’s office said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The handler has not been identified. The sheriff said the Dade County District Attorney’s Office will decide if they want to prosecute.

©2025 Cox Media Group