GA sheriff’s office says 2 dogs attacked a woman. She died from her injuries

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead after she was attacked by two dogs, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday at 10:29 a.m., RCSO officials responded to the 3500 block of Ira Road in regards to a dog attack.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman who was attacked by two dogs.

The woman, however, died from injuries she suffered during the attack. The sheriff’s office did not release the breed of the dogs.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and because it is in its early stages, RCSO says no further information is available. They have not identified the woman who died.

