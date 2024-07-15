GA police searching for suspect accused of robbing gas station, stealing money

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Shell Gas Station and made off with money he stole from the location.

Police say on Wednesday, they responded to the the Shell Gas Station, located at 3124 Hogansville Road because the alarm was going off at the store.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they arrived, police spoke with a store employee who told them a man dressed in all black clothing and face mask had just robbed the store with a weapon before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone who has information about this incident, please contact Detective K. Scott at the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2644 or Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

GA politicians react to Trump assassination attempt

©2024 Cox Media Group