GA police investigating shooting where man was shot at multiple times

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The LaGrange Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday evening.

Police say they responded to the 600 block of South Greenwood Street in reference to shots heard in the area.

When they arrived, an officer in the area saw an unknown black man running toward another, later identified as Donald Cotton, while shooting at him.

Investigators attempted to interview Cotton, but he declined to provide police with details on who and why someone was shooting at him.

Cotton was uninjured in the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603. Information can also be reported anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000, and callers may be eligible for a cash reward.

