GA officer arrested after providing unauthorized information from police system

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they arrested a police sergeant for providing unauthorized information to someone who should not have received it.

GBI officials say they arrested Sergeant Reginald Lee New, 58, of Jefferson for disclosing information from the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) system.

The Jefferson Police Department requested the GBI investigate after a city official had protected information from the GCIC they say had no access to the protected information from the system.

New was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jefferson Police Department at 706-367-5231, or anonymously by calling 706-367-3784.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit for prosecution, according to the GBI.

